‘He Prostrated While Holding His Leg’ – More Details Emerge On Fubara’s Visit To Wike

A meeting has held between the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Naija News understands the meeting, which was held at Wike’s residence in Abuja, is targeted at resolving the political crisis which has engulfed Rivers State as a result of the disagreement between the Governor and his predecessor, eventually resulting in the declaration of a state of emergency by President Bola Tinubu.

This platform earlier reported the meeting between the two political figures.

Sources quoted by Premium Times added that Fubara was led to Wike’s residence by Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State and a former Governor of Ogun State, Olusegun Osoba.

The source narrated that during the meeting which held on Friday, 18 April, into the wee hours of Saturday, 19 April, Fubara prostrated for Wike, held his leg and called him ‘my oga.’

“Fubara was brought to the minister’s house on Friday, 18 April. He prostrated for Wike while holding his legs and calling him, ‘My Oga.’

“He was in Wike’s house till the wee hours of Saturday, 19 April,” one of the sources said.

While the official details of the meeting have not been made public, sources familiar with what transpired said Fubara was told to assemble his supporters in Rivers, especially the elders, and tell them the “truth” about his feud with Wike.

When contacted, the Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister, on Public Communication and New Media, Lere Olayinka, confirmed the meeting between Wike and the suspended Governor took place, but he couldn’t confirm what was discussed because he wasn’t privy to it.

On his part, a spokesperson to Fubara, Nelson Chukwudi, directed the publication to the Commissioner for Information for comments.

He said, “I don’t respond to this kind of enquiry. You can contact the commissioner for information.”

The Commissioner for Information in Rivers, Joseph Johnson, however, did not respond to calls.