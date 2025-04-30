Gov Umo Eno Hints At Defection, Sparks Speculation Over Political Realignment

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, has raised eyebrows and sparked widespread speculation about his political future after questioning the viability of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a platform for his aspirations beyond 2027.

Naija News reports that these comments, made during a constituency outreach meeting in Ikot Akpankuk, Ukanafun Local Government Area, have left many wondering whether a shift to the All Progressives Congress (APC) is on the horizon.

Addressing a large crowd at the Town Square meeting for the Ukanafun/Oruk Anam federal constituency on Tuesday, Governor Eno likened the PDP to a faulty aircraft, suggesting that if the party’s direction remained unstable, he might consider switching to a more reliable vehicle, an apparent metaphor for defection.

“If you wanted to travel with Ibom Airline, and on the verge of taking off, it developed a fault that won’t enable it to fly, won’t you board the next available plane to take you to your destination?” Eno asked.

Governor Eno’s remarks come at a time of increasing disunity within the PDP, especially following recent defections such as that of Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, who joined the APC.

The internal instability has raised concerns among party members about the PDP’s ability to provide a stable platform for future leadership.

Despite these concerns, Governor Eno urged his supporters to remain focused on the progress of his administration, emphasising that service delivery remained his top priority.

He reiterated that his administration was committed to the welfare of the people of Akwa Ibom, regardless of the political changes occurring within the party.