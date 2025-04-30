The sacked Chairman of Port Harcourt Local Government Area, Ezebunwo Ichemati, has debunked reports suggesting that the suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminialayi Fubara, knelt before his predecessor cum Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to beg for forgiveness.

Naija News learnt that the reports alleged that Fubara had met with Wike in Abuja as part of a broader reconciliation effort aimed at resolving the lingering political crisis in Rivers State.

The meeting was reportedly facilitated by two governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a former Southwest governor.

Fubara was said to have knelt and pleaded with Wike for forgiveness during the meeting, asking for help in reinstating him as governor.

However, Ichemati, in a statement on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, said Fubara was in high spirits and committed to the peace and development of Rivers, but would not do so with his knees on the ground.

Ichemati asked members of the public to disregard the lies, stressing that the reports were fabricated to mislead the public.

He said: “Someone who did not lie down on the ground to beg or lobby to be governor, cannot also do the same to remain as one.

“In war, no one party takes all the blame, so needless is the propaganda of a particular group begging.

“Genuine reconciliation comes with negotiations and shifting of grounds by all the parties involved and not begging.

“Ignore the lies of begging, even if you be mumu no be every lie you suppose hear and believe na, even if it tickles your fancy or massages your camp’s ego.

“We need peace for the development of Rivers State. Governor Siminalayi Fubara is in very high spirits and passionately committed to the peaceful development of Rivers State, one he’ll not do with his knees on the ground, no matter how humble you think he is.”