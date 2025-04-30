EPL: Manchester City Agrees Deal To Sign New Player, Sangare

English Premier League club, Manchester City has finalised an agreement to acquire Mahamadou Sangare from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The development was confirmed in a publication on Wednesday by renowned football transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano on his 𝕏 account.

Romano indicated that the 18-year-old forward is set to complete his medical examination with Manchester City following a verbal agreement with the Premier League team. Sangare is anticipated to join the academy of Manchester City shortly.

“Manchester City have agreed deal to sign 18 year old striker Mahamadou Sangare from Paris Saint Germain on free deal, here we go!

“Verbal agreement in place, medical to take place and one more exciting young talent for Man City Academy winning the race for PSG gem,” Romano reported.

Naija News reports that Pep Guardiola’s side is currently in fourth place on the Premier League table.

Manchester City trails the likes of champions Liverpool, Arsenal, and Newcastle United.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have received a major boost ahead of a crucial period in their season, with both Erling Haaland and Rodri returning to training after extended spells on the sidelines due to injury.

Rodri, who has been recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, has now rejoined full training with the squad.

While the Spanish midfielder was seen in the opening session on Wednesday, April 30, it is understood that he has been gradually reintegrating into training in recent weeks.

Despite his progress, Sky Sports News reports that there is still no confirmed timeline for his return to competitive action, with the Club World Cup considered a more realistic target than the FA Cup Final or any remaining Premier League fixtures.

It is worth noting that Norwegian striker Erling Haaland is also back on the training ground following his recovery from an ankle injury. An update on his fitness is expected from manager Pep Guardiola during Thursday’s press conference.

However, not all of City’s injury woes have eased. Defenders Nathan Ake and John Stones remain sidelined and are yet to resume training.

In transfer news, Manchester City are showing interest in Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

The Premier League champions are exploring options to strengthen their goalkeeping department this summer, with or without any changes to Ederson’s future.

Ederson has drawn long-term interest from clubs in the Saudi Pro League, but it remains unclear if any formal offer will materialise.

Costa, 25, is Portugal’s first-choice goalkeeper with 34 international caps and is closing in on 200 appearances for Porto.

He is widely regarded as one of Europe’s top goalkeepers and shares the same agent, Jorge Mendes, with Ederson.