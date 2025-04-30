Edo State Govt Sacks 3 Traditional Rulers, Revokes Appointments

The Edo State Government has approved the revocation of the appointment of Umoru Inusa Umoru as the Aidenogie of South Ibie in Etsako West Local Government Area of the State and the immediate re-instatement of Aliyu Kelvin Danesi as the Aidenogie of South Ibie.

The Secretary to the State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor, disclosed this via a statement made available to Naija News on Wednesday.

The Government stated that the decision is premised on the fact that the Stool was not at any time vacant prior to the appointment of Umoru Inusa Umoru.

In the same vein, the Executive Council approved the revocation of the appointment of Lukman Akemokue as the Okuokpellagbe of Okpella in Etsako East Local Government Area of the State for failure to comply with the Declaration of Customary Law regulating succession to the throne, as enshrined in the Bendel State Legal Notice 132 of 1979. Following the revocation, modalities have been set in motion to begin the process of selecting a new Okuokpellagbe of Okpella in line with the Extant Law.

The Executive Council also approved the immediate removal of Dr. George Oshiapi Egabor as the Okumagbe of Uwano Kingdom, Agenebode in Estako East Local Government Area of the State. Dr. George Oshiapi Egabor was earlier suspended over recent cases of incessant kidnappings and killings in his domain. A selection process has been set in motion for the selection of a new Ruler for the Kingdom in line with the Extant Laws of Edo State.

“We urge all Subjects of the aforementioned localities/domains to remain calm as the State Government remains committed to ensuring the peace, unity, prosperity and greater happiness of the good people of Edo State,” the statement read.