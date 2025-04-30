Dele Momodu Will Dump Atiku When The Money Stops Flowing – Wike

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has said Publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, will dump former Vice President Atiku Abubakar the moment money stopped flowing into his pocket from him (Atiku).

Naija News reports that he made this known in a statement on Wednesday by his Lere Olayinka, his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media.

The FCT Minister’s Spokesperson said that “Only someone like Dele Momodu, who does not have knowledge of anything apart from his stomach would claim that it was Wike that drove Peter Obi out of the PDP.”

Olayinka reiterated his position that “Atiku has been the weapon fashioned against the PDP since he frustrated the party’s efforts to win Lagos State in 2003.”

He said it was funny that a supposed journalists could go on national television to lie that Atiku wanted the PDP to cede power to the Southeast in 2023.

Wike’s aide asked why Atiku obtained Expression of Interest Form to contest for the PDP presidential ticket even when the Zoning Committee was yet to decide on zoning arrangement.

He said: “In his display of arrogance or mischief, Dele Momodu claimed that Atiku wanted PDP to field presidential candidate from the eastern part of the country, but he chose not to mention that the same Atiku had obtained Expression of Interest Form even when no decision had been taken on zoning.

“Also, was it Wike that made Senator Gbenga Daniel, who was the Director General of Atiku Campaign, to leave PDP less than two weeks after the 2019 presidential election?

“Was it Wike that made Atiku’s running mate in the 2023 election, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa to leave the PDP? Former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel was the Chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign in 2023, his successor, Governor Umo Eno is on his way out of the PDP.

“The question is, why did everyone who worked closely with Atiku during the 2019 and 2023 leave him after the election? The reason can only be because someone is a selfish person who is only about himself alone.

“He (Dele Momodu) also claimed that Wike could have benefited from Atiku’s suggestion if he had not dissociated himself from the Southeast region, obviously forgetting that Wike is a proud Ikwerre man, unlike Dele Momodu who isn’t proud of his Edo origin.”

While describing Dele Momodu as a fairweather friend, the FCT Minister’s Spokesperson said “We are hearing all this noise from him because Atiku is paying his bills. Let Atiku stops paying, Oga Dele Momodu will move to the next victim.”