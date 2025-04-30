Defections: PDP Needs Serious Blood Transfusion – Ex-Oyo AG

Former Attorney General of Oyo State, Mutalubi Adebayo, has stated that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is no longer in a position of internal stability.

According to him, the recent wave of defections from the opposition is a sign of political haemorrhage, adding that the party risks “total collapse” if urgent reforms are not undertaken.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) stated this during an appearance on a Channels Television programme, Politics Today.

Describing the party’s condition in graphic terms, he noted that PDP needs blood transfusion to stop it from bleeding to death.

He said, “The umbrella is shattered and broken. Who is the secretary of the PDP now? Who is the acting chairman? PDP is in serious crises.

“PDP is now suffering from political haemorrhage. Do you get my point? That’s how I see it. It may die; it may not die. But PDP needs a serious blood transfusion so that it doesn’t bleed to death.”

Responding to a question on the legality and implications of lawmakers defecting from the PDP to the ruling All Progressives Congress (ABC), Adebayo said several PDP lawmakers in Delta State had abandoned the party under which they were elected.

“In Delta now, Senator (Ned) Nwoko, Senator James Manager and other parliamentarians have moved from the PDP – the very platform on which they came into office – to the APC. It was a tsunami,” the Senior Advocate of Nigeria noted.

The ex-Oyo AG questioned the silence of key figures within the party over these defections

While noting that the APC holds the majority in the House, Adebayo acknowledged that any challenge to the defections may not succeed legislatively but could still be subject to judicial interpretation.

“They may or may not succeed. But if they fail to succeed there, they can still take it before a court of law. By now, a determination could have been made,” he said.