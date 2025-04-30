‘Dark Days Are Over’ – Opposition Lawmakers Want Wike Expelled, Back Anyanwu’s Removal

The coalition of opposition lawmakers has lauded the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for removing Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the party’s National Secretary and appointing Hon. Setonji Koshoedo in acting capacity.

Naija News reports that in a statement on Tuesday, the group’s spokesperson and member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, described the NWC’s decision as a “bold step” that ends what he called the “flagrant imposition” of Anyanwu, despite a court ruling declaring his removal.

Ugochinyere, who represents Ideato Federal Constituency and is a prominent PDP figure in Imo State, also called for the immediate expulsion of Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, and Senator Anyanwu from the party.

“We received with excitement the decision of the NWC to approve the nomination of Arch. Setonji Koshoedo as the new National Secretary, thereby officially sacking Anyanwu,” Ugochinyere said.

Koshoedo, who previously served as Deputy National Secretary, will act in the role until the Southeast zone formally nominates Rt. Hon. Udo Okoye as substantive National Secretary.

“This bold decision is one of the urgently needed moves we’ve agitated for to help set the PDP on a recovery path,” Ugochinyere stated.

Ugochinyere urged the NWC to adopt the recommendations of the Chief Tom Ikimi-led disciplinary committee, which reportedly proposed sanctions for party members accused of undermining the PDP.

“The NWC must be bold enough to officially adopt the Ikimi disciplinary report and expel the traitors who are bent on killing the party with their greedy politics and Abuja land allocation schemes,” he said.

He praised the party’s leadership for beginning steps toward restoring internal democracy, warning that the PDP must cut ties with those he claims are working to destroy it from within.

“We salute the NWC and urge them to do more to earn back the trust of Nigerians — the dark days of Anyanwu and his paymasters, notably Nyesom Wike, must end. Their expulsion is not negotiable,” Ugochinyere concluded.