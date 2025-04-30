Court Directs EFCC To Grant Aisha Achimugu Bail, Release Her Within 24 Hours

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has issued an order compelling the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to grant administrative bail to Aisha Achimugu and release her within a 24-hour window.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, who presided over the matter on Wednesday, instructed all parties involved to return to court on May 2, 2025, to confirm compliance with the order.

Achimugu, who serves as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Felak Concept Group, was taken into custody early Tuesday morning around 5 a.m. at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, upon her arrival from London.

The EFCC had earlier declared her wanted on March 28 in connection with alleged money laundering offences.

In response, Achimugu filed a fundamental rights enforcement suit on April 3, with the suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/626/2025, through her legal representative, Kehinde Ogunwumiju, challenging the legality of the arrest warrant.

She described the EFCC’s action as “unwarranted, unjustifiable, devoid of probable cause,” and alleged that it was orchestrated “to humiliate her.”

In her suit, Achimugu also sought “an interim injunction to stop the agencies from arresting or harassing her, invading her property, or infringing on her rights to liberty, privacy, and freedom of movement.”

Earlier this week, the court had ordered that Achimugu present herself to the EFCC for interrogation on Tuesday over the allegations.

Although her lawyer informed the court that she had already notified the agency of her return, she was still apprehended at the airport.

During the Wednesday court session, the EFCC produced Achimugu in relation to the ongoing fundamental rights case.

The legal teams met privately in the judge’s chambers before appearing in open court, where Justice Ekwo ordered the EFCC to proceed with her administrative bail and ensure her release.

As of now, no formal criminal charges have been brought against Achimugu by the anti-corruption agency.