‘Consider Yourself Sacked’ — Gov Diri Vows To Fire Appointees Over Early 2027 Talks

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has cautioned political appointees in his administration against engaging in political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections, warning that any defiance would lead to immediate dismissal.

Speaking during the 162nd Executive Council meeting held at the Government House in Yenagoa on Wednesday, Governor Diri expressed concern over the early political maneuverings by some individuals, despite the absence of an official timetable from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The governor stressed that while the right to contest for public office is guaranteed, such ambition must align with INEC’s official schedule.

He reiterated that his administration remains focused on governance and the execution of developmental programmes for the benefit of Bayelsans.

“I would like to advise politicians to follow the guidelines of political activities as enunciated by the Independent National Electoral Commission. Even the Bible tells us that there is time for everything. This is the time for governance, and we have started hearing public statements on radio about who was contesting for one office or the other,” he said.

He further warned those contributing to unnecessary political tension to cease or resign their positions.

“I advise all of us to refrain from politicking and wait for INEC’s guidelines, particularly for political appointees. If you want to heat the polity, please resign.

“Going forward, any political appointee who goes on air to talk about 2027 politics will be sacked.

“Any political appointee, no matter his office, who goes on air or does political activities when it is not yet time and it is brought to my knowledge, consider yourself sacked,” the governor declared.

Governor Diri also directed non-appointees to focus on meaningful endeavours that could contribute to the state’s growth rather than engage in premature political campaigns.

“For non-appointees, please look for other economic activities that will bring development to our dear state. We cannot as a state be doing politics from January to December every year.

“Elections are in 2027, but some want to play God when they do not even know if they will see 2027. I am not praying for anybody’s death.

“Those who want to take whatever offices, please, there is law and order in this country. There is a timetable for political activities to commence,” he said.

The governor also reminded stakeholders that political power is not self-assigned but divinely orchestrated.

“I always say that power comes from God. So, sheathe your swords for now or remove the powder from your gun and wait. When INEC releases the guidelines for political activities, everybody will be free to play politics.

“As a political appointee, that has to stop today. Everybody is put on notice that if any of those social media political comments are seen, action will be taken,” Diri warned.