CBEX: EFCC Declares Elie Bitar Wanted

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared one Elie Bitar wanted in connection with the collapsed Crypto Bridge Exchange, popularly known as CBEX.

The EFCC, in a statement on Wednesday by its head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, said Bitar was declared wanted for fraud, allegedly perpetrated on the CBEX platform.

The anti-graft agency gave the last-known address of the 41-year-old Bitar as Eng, George Enemoh Crescent, Lekki Phase 1, Lekki, Lagos State.

It urged members of the public with useful information about his whereabouts to contact the closest EFCC office.

Naija News had previously reported that the EFCC had earlier declared four persons wanted in connection with fraud on the CBEX platform.

The four persons declared wanted are Seyi Oloyede, Emmanuel Uko, Adefowora Oluwanisola, and Adefowora Abiodun Olaonipekun.

Meanwhile, one of the suspected promoters of the controversial cryptocurrency trading platform, Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX), Adefowora Abiodun, has voluntarily surrendered to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to assist in ongoing investigations.

Abiodun, who was previously declared wanted by the EFCC for his alleged involvement in a fraudulent investment scheme linked to over $1 billion, arrived at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja, accompanied by his legal team, family members, and friends.

Naija News reports that Abiodun’s decision to turn himself in follows the EFCC’s earlier announcement that four individuals, including him, were wanted in connection with the scam involving CBEX.

The investigation is part of a broader effort to address the massive fraud linked to the platform, which has left numerous investors at a significant financial loss.