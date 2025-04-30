British High Commission Denies Ties To Arrested UK Military Officer In Delta Arms Procurement Case

The British High Commission has dismissed claims that a man arrested in Delta State over alleged illegal arms procurement is a serving member of the UK military.

Naija News reports that the statement came after a delegation of Niger Delta stakeholders and a coalition of civil society organizations (CSOs) petitioned the High Commission over an alleged plot to incite unrest in Warri, Delta State.

The petitioners, who called for an investigation into the matter, identified the individual as Micah Polo, a man purported to be a major in the British army.

The petition sought clarification on Polo’s military status and requested that the UK authorities cooperate with the Department of State Services (DSS) to uncover any collaborators in the alleged arms deal.

Polo, a Nigerian by birth, was arrested in connection with procuring illegal arms intended to fuel the unrest in Warri. According to reports, DSS operatives from the Delta command successfully foiled the operation on Friday, capturing Polo during a covert exchange near Asaba.

In the operation, authorities seized over 50 AK-47 rifles, six pump-action shotguns, and more than 3,000 rounds of ammunition.

It was reported that Polo was intercepted in Lagos while attempting to board a flight to the UK. Authorities have been working to trace Polo’s collaborators, some of whom are said to still be at large.

In response to the accusations, the British High Commission issued a statement on Wednesday clarifying Polo’s military connection.

The commission stated, “The individual identified in recent Nigerian media reporting is not a serving member of the UK Armed Forces.”

The statement further clarified that Polo had previously served in the UK armed forces reserves, but at a junior rank, not as a commissioned officer. “Whilst in the Reserves, he was a junior rank, not a commissioned officer,” the statement added.

The British High Commission also noted its obligation under common law and the Data Protection Act to protect personal details of both current and former employees. Consequently, they stated that no further information regarding Polo’s past military service could be disclosed.