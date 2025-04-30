Breaking: Fubara Meets Wike To Discuss Reconciliation

The suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, in a bid to reconcile with his political rival, met with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Naija News understands that the meeting, which has sparked political discussions, was held at Wike’s residence.

Sources who spoke with Daily Post revealed that several prominent figures, including Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru, and former Ogun State Governor Olusegun Osoba accompanied Fubara.

Upon arrival at Wike’s residence, Fubara, according to sources, immediately walked into Wike’s living room, a space he is familiar with and made a personal plea to the Minister.

The meeting aimed to address the ongoing tensions between the two leaders, which had escalated since Fubara assumed office in 2023.

An insider, who spoke to Daily Post on condition of anonymity, confirmed that a meeting took place but declined to provide further details on whether the meeting would lead to the end of the state of emergency in Rivers State.

“There was a meeting, and I can confirm that,” the source said, while adding, “That I can’t confirm [about the state of emergency ending], but all I know is that there was a meeting.”

The meeting between Fubara and Wike follows a significant political development in Rivers State after President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in the state.

This decision came amid growing unrest, particularly following threats by Niger Delta militants to target oil installations in the state.

The president also suspended Fubara, his deputy, and all members of the state Assembly for six months, appointing a Sole Administrator to manage the state’s affairs during the emergency period.