BREAKING: FBI, CIA, DEA, Others Reveal Date To Release Tinubu US Investigation Reports

Several United States government agencies are expected to release investigation reports related to an alleged drug-related case involving President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday, May 2, 2025, in compliance with a U.S. District Court order.

The agencies involved include the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Department of State, U.S. Attorneys, and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

The directive stems from a ruling by Judge Beryl Howell of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, following a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit filed by American citizen Aaron Greenspan in June 2023.

The judge ordered all agencies involved—except the CIA—to jointly submit a status report and release relevant documents by May 2.

In his April ruling, Judge Howell dismissed the agencies’ arguments for withholding the information, stating that doing so was “neither logical nor plausible.”

FOIA Suit Targets 1990s Drug Ring Investigation

The lawsuit seeks the release of documents relating to purported federal investigations into President Tinubu and others allegedly linked to a drug trafficking network during the 1990s.

Greenspan filed 12 FOIA requests between 2022 and 2023 with six different U.S. agencies, demanding records concerning Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Lee Andrew Edwards, Mueez Abegboyega Akande, and Abiodun Agbele.

The agencies named in the suit include the FBI, IRS, DEA, and the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices for the Northern Districts of Illinois and Indiana.

Presidency Dismisses Case as Recycled

Responding to the court proceedings, the Nigerian Presidency insisted that the documents sought contain nothing new and do not implicate President Tinubu in any wrongdoing.

Legal analysts also told Daily Trust that the court order remains subject to possible appeal by the agencies involved.