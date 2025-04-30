BREAKING: EFCC Ordered To Release Aisha Achimugu

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to release detained businesswoman and socialite, Aisha Achimugu, within 24 hours.

The judge issued the directive on Wednesday and further ordered all parties involved to return to court on May 2, 2025, to report on the outcome of his order.

Achimugu is currently under investigation by the EFCC for alleged offences bordering on criminal conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretence, money laundering, corruption, and possession of property suspected to have been unlawfully acquired.

She was previously granted administrative bail by the commission but was later declared wanted after the EFCC alleged she violated her bail conditions.

On Monday, Justice Ekwo had directed Achimugu to submit herself to the EFCC in connection with the ongoing investigation and further instructed that the agency must present her in court on Wednesday, April 30, to provide an update.

Following her appearance and subsequent detention by the EFCC, the court has now ordered her immediate release within a 24-hour window.