Breaking: Court Declares Impeachment Of Edo LG Chairman Illegal, Orders Immediate Reinstatement

An Edo State High Court sitting in Igarra, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area, has ordered the immediate reinstatement of the impeached chairman of the local government, Taju Alade.

Naija News reports that the presiding judge, Justice B. A. Okoh, in his ruling on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, declared the impeachment illegal and directed the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to provide him with the needed security to resume office.

Okoh, in his declaratory judgment, also stated that the court has jurisdiction, contrary to the state government’s challenge that the court does not have jurisdiction.

More details to come…