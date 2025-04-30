Boko Haram: 26 Soldiers Not Dead In Borno Explosion – Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army has denied reports that 26 soldiers lost their lives in an explosion caused by Boko Haram in Borno State.

A statement on Wednesday released by the Nigerian Army across its social media pages clarified that there is no truth in earlier reports which claimed 26 soldiers lost their lives and 20 others were wounded in the explosion caused by Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted on the road by Boko Haram terrorists.

The Army statement added that only two soldiers lost their lives and one other sustained injuries in the unfortunate incident which occurred on Tuesday, 29th April while the military men were on escort duty for civilians moving from Damboa to the Komala exchange point.

It promised that a detailed report would be made available on the incident later.

“CLARIFICATION ON MISINFORMATION Troops of 25 Brigade Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team, while on road dominance patrol and escort duty for civilians moving from Damboa to the Komala exchange point, encountered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) along the Maiduguri-Damboa Road on 29th April 2025, at approximately 4:30pm. Tragically, two courageous soldiers paid the supreme price in the line of duty, and one other sustained injuries. Detailed report will be made in press release later,” the statement read.