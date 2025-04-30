Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 30th April 2025

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 29th April, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for ₦1600 and sell at ₦1609 on Tuesday 29th April, 2025, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Highest Rate ₦1603 Lowest Rate ₦1596

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

In other news, the price of a 50kg bag of rice has dropped to as low as ₦58,000 in parts of Nigeria, particularly around border communities, amid increased imports through the Republic of Benin, a new report by S&P Global has revealed.

The report said the West African parboiled rice market has slumped to a near two-year low as supplies flood regional markets following India’s removal of export duties on parboiled rice.

According to Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, warehouses in Benin are filled to capacity with lower-priced rice from India.

Between September and December 2024, India reportedly exported approximately 2.11 million metric tonnes of parboiled rice to West Africa, compared to 720,000 metric tonnes during the same period in 2023.

Overall, India’s parboiled rice exports to West Africa surged to 5.35 million metric tonnes in 2024, up from 3.9 million metric tonnes in 2023, according to the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority.

The influx has had a notable impact on Nigeria, the largest rice consumer in West Africa.

Prices for a 50kg bag of local rice have dropped from ₦80,000–₦90,000 to around ₦60,000, while imported Indian rice now sells for about ₦80,000 per bag.