Barcelona Vs Inter Milan Champions League Semi-final First-leg Ends In 6 Goals Thriller

In a thrilling UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg, Barcelona and Inter Milan played out a dramatic 3-3 draw at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, setting up a tantalizing second leg in Milan.

The match exploded into life right from the start, with Marcus Thuram opening the scoring for Inter in the 1st minute after capitalizing on a defensive lapse from Barcelona.

Inter kept their foot on the gas, doubling their lead in the 21st minute through Denzel Dumfries, whose driving run and clinical finish stunned the home crowd.

Barcelona responded swiftly. The Catalans found a lifeline in the 24th minute through young sensation Lamine Yamal, who calmly slotted home to make it 2-1.

Ferran Torres levelled the tie in the 38th minute with a composed finish after a well-worked attacking move.

The second half saw the intensity rise further. Dumfries scored his second of the night in the 63rd minute to restore Inter’s lead, but just two minutes later, fortune favoured Barcelona as Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer deflected the ball into his own net to make it 3-3.

Both sides pushed for a winner in the final stages, but the scoreline remained locked, giving fans a six-goal thriller and a semifinal worthy of its billing.

The second leg at San Siro in Milan will decide who advances to the final. With everything still to play for, the stage is set for another classic European night on Tuesday, May 7.