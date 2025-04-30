Baraje Reaffirms PDP’s Resilience, Vows To Reclaim Power In 2027

A former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abubakar Baraje, has expressed confidence in the party’s resilience and readiness to reclaim power in the 2027 general elections, despite recent defections and internal challenges.

In an appearance on The Morning Show on Arise TV on Wednesday, Baraje dismissed claims made by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) about a so-called ‘gale of defections’ weakening the opposition.

He stressed that PDP remains a formidable political force and will continue to lead the charge as the main opposition party in the country.

“As far as I’m concerned, whether there are defections or not, the PDP remains a formidable opposition party. Concerning the recent defection of the Delta State Governor and his team, we’ve put that behind us and are looking ahead,” Baraje stated.

He added that the ruling party, despite its assertions, is not weakening the opposition. “The opposition is far from complacent,” he affirmed.

While acknowledging the surprise surrounding the defection of the Delta Governor, Baraje emphasized the PDP’s focus on rebuilding and strengthening its internal structures.

“We are actively addressing internal concerns such as indiscipline and leadership structure,” he added, highlighting forthcoming National Working Committee meetings where party reforms will be discussed.

Touching on coalition politics, Baraje argued that any potential alliance aimed at unseating the APC in 2027 should have a solid ideological foundation.

“While some argue that a coalition is needed to remove the APC in 2027, the ideological basis seems weak beyond that singular objective,” he noted.

Although Baraje stated that he may not be part of the new coalition initiative, he acknowledged that there are multiple approaches to confronting the ruling party.

Baraje also spoke out on Nigeria’s worsening insecurity, attributing the crisis to poor governance under the APC. He insisted that the PDP is better equipped to reverse the current trends.

“I am confident that we have the answers. Things weren’t like this in 2014 or 2015. Had we been given the chance to continue, the situation would not have deteriorated to this extent,” Baraje asserted.