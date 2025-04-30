Atiku Going To APC Is Impossible, He Isn’t Desperate – Momodu Faults Okowa

Former presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, has faulted former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s claim concerning Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News reported that Okowa, on Tuesday, claimed that the former presidential candidate of the PDP would leave the PDP like he did.

In an interview with Arise News on Wednesday, Momodu stated that Atiku is not a desperate politician.

Momodu described Okowa’s move to the APC as an opportunistic move that lacked logic. According to him, Okowa was struggling to defend his defection to the APC.

The PDP Chieftain stated that Okowa gained everything he needed from the PDP and cannot justify his move to the APC.

“Yesterday (Tuesday) y, I was watching interview of former Governor Okowa. He was struggling to defend a political hierarchy.

“When people say PDP is not doing well, what else does Okowa want? You have been secretary to the government, you have been governor for eight years, the only way to go is up, either vice president or president. And again, you have an opportunity to be a running mate to Atiku Abubakar. What did you deliver? You are from the South South. What did you deliver? That is why I said going to the APC was an opportunistic move. Let’s call a spade a spade. Why the hurry? Tinubu has not even done half-time,” he said.

Momodu stressed that the 2023 vice presidential candidate of PDP was wrong to have said Atiku would defect to the APC.

“Let me tell you something. I’m not speaking for Atiku. The Atiku that I know is not a desperate politician. His discretion is that of a consummate democrat. I met him about four weeks ago in Abuja, he told me politics for him is a game that should be played in a clean manner. You win fine, you don’t win, you go to the drawing board. That is why you can go to Atiku’s house and find thugs in front of his house.

“To say Atiku is going to APC is impossible, that one I can guarantee you,” he added.