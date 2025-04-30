Afrilearn Powers School Growth With Nigeria’s First AI-driven Management Software

Running a school in Nigeria has never been easy. Between stressed-out teachers, endless paperwork, disengaged students, and unpaid fees, most school owners are overwhelmed.

But today, Afrilearn, one of Africa’s top award winning edtech startups, is changing the story with the official launch of the first all-in-one School Management Software, built specifically for primary and secondary schools across Africa.

It’s a lifeline for schools tired of struggling with outdated systems that waste time and hold students back. Afrilearn SMS is built to help schools automate processes, accelerate students’ success, and grow their income, all while reducing the daily stress that school owners, teachers, and parents know too well.

Isaac Oladipupo, CEO, Afrilearn put it simply: “School leaders deserve the best tools that support school improvement and enable them to focus on pupils. On average, schools using the Afrilearn SMS now save 120 minutes per staff member every week while growing faster.”

Gabriel Olatunji-Legend, Afrilearn’s Chief Operating Officer, added: “Our mission has always been to remove the stress schools face and make it easier for them to thrive. With Afrilearn SMS, we are giving schools the power to work smarter, grow faster, and deliver real results for students, teachers, and parents.”

Afrilearn SMS handles the hard work. It makes fee collection easier with automatic reminders and secure online payments. It helps teachers by providing ready-made curriculum content, so they spend less time on paperwork and more time engaging students. It keeps parents informed about their child’s progress, results, and fees. And for students, it means better learning tools, smarter assessments, and the best opportunities to succeed.

Over 3 million learners have already benefited from Afrilearn’s K-12 personalised learning app. Now, schools can enjoy the same ease and impact with Afrilearn SMS.

Daniel Odobo, Principal of Famak British School, shared: “Afrilearn SMS has made everything easier for us. Our teachers are happier, our parents are more supportive, and our students are performing better than before. We’ve seen real growth since we started using it.”

Schools ready to work smarter and get ahead can visit www.myafrilearn.com/sms to learn more and join the growing number of schools already seeing results.

About Afrilearn

Founded in 2020, Afrilearn has become Africa’s most trusted K-12 personalised learning platform, reaching over 3 million students with curriculum-based content, smart assessments, and tools that help teachers and schools deliver real results. Recognised by UNICEF, the African Union, and the US Chamber of Commerce, Afrilearn is committed to making quality education accessible to every learner across Africa.