Abia: Defections From PDP Not A Coup Orchestrated By Labour Party – Lawmaker

The lawmaker representing the Ohafia South state constituency of Abia, Hon. Kalu Mba, has explained that the defections from the opposition parties in the state is not a plot of the ruling Labour Party.

He stated this while reacting to the recent defections from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Speaking to The Whistler, he said that the defections were simply a reflection of the party’s effective governance.

According to him, “I want to categorically state that the defections in Abia State are not a result of a coup or any orchestrated plan by the Labour Party to undermine opposition parties.

“Rather, it’s a reflection of our party’s effective governance and the people’s desire for a better future.”

Speaking further, Kalu mocked his former party, saying the PDP is already dead.

“I saw an obituary some days ago where they said PDP is dead and is to be buried soon. I can’t remember the date, but I know it’s dead already. And the corpse is already in the mortuary.”

When asked about the possibility of the governor switching parties, Kalu dismissed the speculation, saying, “Do you change a winning team? You don’t!!.

“The Labour Party is a winning team. And our governor is performing.”

He revealed that more PDP lawmakers are set to join the Labour Party, saying, “More will come, I’m seeing a situation where we’ll have at least 19 to 20 Labour Party House members.”