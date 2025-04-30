2027: PDP Vows To Reclaim Kaduna, Rubbishes APC Administration

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State, Chief Edward Percy Masha, has asserted the party’s commitment to regaining political authority in the state during the 2027 general elections.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Masha pointed to the rising discontent with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the growing support for the PDP as indicators of a change in public opinion.

Since assuming leadership six months ago, Masha has emphasised reconciliation, party cohesion, and the enhancement of grassroots frameworks.

He remarked that ongoing discussions with key stakeholders have reestablished the PDP as a formidable opposition entity and a beacon of hope for the citizens of Kaduna.

Despite acknowledging the departure of some members to the APC, Masha reaffirmed the PDP’s focus and unity.

He commended the work of the party’s Reconciliation Committee, led by Shuaibu Miqati, which he credited with mending internal rifts.

“We are committed to defending our seats in the National Assembly, holding on to our three senatorial positions, and expanding our reach at both the state and federal levels,” he said.

Masha criticised the APC-led administration of Governor Uba Sani, describing its “Sustain Agenda” as an extension of policies that have deepened the suffering of citizens.

He cited insecurity in several local government areas—Kauru, Kaura, Zangon-Kataf, Kajuru, Lere, and Birnin Gwari—as evidence of the government’s failure to bolster federal security initiatives.

“Workers are on strike, hospitals are underfunded, and rural infrastructure is in disrepair,” he added.

Masha further alleged that the state government is mismanaging finances and asserted that public funds are being redirected towards extravagant events associated with unfinished or non-existent projects.

In contrast, Masha emphasised the contributions of PDP lawmakers, stating that they had initiated various empowerment programs to alleviate suffering.

Legally, Masha indicated that the PDP is working towards the removal of all 23 local government chairpersons and 255 councillors in the state, aiming for a court-directed restoration of democratic governance at the local level.

“Our people want change, and the PDP is ready to deliver that transformation,” he said.

“We’ll continue to hold the government accountable and present credible alternatives.”

He conveyed assurance that the PDP would enhance its performance in 2023 and regain the governorship in 2027, cautioning that any efforts by the APC to manipulate the elections would be met with strong opposition.

Masha encouraged party members and supporters to stay united and optimistic, assuring them that the PDP is ready to guide Kaduna towards a brighter future.