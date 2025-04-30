2027: ‘Only A Northerner Can Counter Tinubu, Southerners Just Wasting Their Time’ – Dele Momodu

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, has insisted that only a northern candidate can challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News reports that Momodu, during an appearance on Arise TV on Wednesday, countered the comments by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, who dismissed opposition coalition talks as “dead on arrival”, saying it was worth pursuing.

He said, “It will not happen until it has been tried and tested. I have a theory that Tinubu can only be countered this time by a northerner. Any southerner telling you they want to contest against Tinubu is only wasting their time.

“The PDP or the coalition also want power, and the only way they can get it is to go by Isaac Newton’s law of actions and reactions, which are always equal and opposite. So, they will come from the opposite direction; I can guarantee that.”

Dele Momodu also stated the opposition party has been fair to the South, citing the administrations of former Presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan.

He said, “PDP does not have a North-South problem. The PDP fielded General Obasanjo from 1999 to 2007. Thereafter, Yar’Adua came in but unfortunately passed away in office, and Goodluck Jonathan completed the term. Jonathan then did another four years, ending in 2015. They still gave him the ticket again that year, which he lost to Buhari. Had he won, southerners would have ruled for 17 of the PDP’s 20 years in power.

“People say it should be eight years North, then eight years South—under which constitution?”