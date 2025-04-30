2027: North-Central APC Dismisses Push For Shettima’s Removal As Tinubu’s Running Mate

The North-Central All Progressives Congress (APC) Forum has firmly opposed suggestions that President Bola Tinubu should drop Vice President Kashim Shettima as his running mate for the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News reports that the Forum’s position was outlined in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday by its Chairman, Alhaji Saleh Zazzaga.

This stance comes in response to recent agitation from a group known as the North-Central Renaissance Movement, which had urged Tinubu to consider a vice-presidential candidate from the North-Central region as a prerequisite for the region’s support in the 2027 polls.

According to the Movement, the zone ought to produce the Vice President in the next election cycle.

Countering this call, the North-Central APC Forum declared unwavering support for both Tinubu and Shettima, asserting that the endorsement extended equally to both leaders.

“The North-Central All Progressives Congress (APC) Forum rejects calls on President Bola Tinubu to drop Vice President Kashim Shettima as his running mate in 2027,” the statement read.

“The calls are not coming from stakeholders of the APC in the North-Central. We disassociate ourselves from the calls and we hereby emphasize that our endorsement of President Bola Tinubu for the 2027 election extends the Vice President, Kashim Shettima.

“For emphasis, we hereby again endorse President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for the 2027 election.”

Zazzaga noted that Tinubu should disregard the ongoing campaigns seeking a change in running mate, stressing that such efforts aim to destabilise his administration.

“We urge Mr President not to pay any attention to the antics of individuals and groups who are trying to derail his administration, which has recorded so much achievements towards repositioning Nigeria on the part of progress and sustainable growth,” he stated.

He further praised Shettima’s contributions and the effective working relationship between him and the President.

“We are satisfied with the role being played by Vice President Kashim Shettima in President Bola Tinubu’s administration, and we also commend the harmonious working relationship between the President and the Vice President, which is being envied by those in the opposition, who are now trying to sow seeds of discord in the APC government.

“The North-Central APC Forum stands on the Tinubu/Shettima ticket with which our party emerged victorious in the 2023 election,” the statement added.

Having earlier pledged to mobilise six million votes for Tinubu in the next election, the Forum reiterated its commitment to this target, citing the favourable response of North-Central citizens to the administration’s initiatives.

“We also restate that the six million votes we promised Mr President are intact. We are happy with the position of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the ministerial portfolios and other appointments given to the North-Central, as well as infrastructural projects in the zone,” the Forum said.

The Forum acknowledged the appointments of several key officials from the region, including the SGF, Senator George Akume of Benue State, and ministers across various departments such as Justice, Information, Humanitarian Affairs, Women Affairs, Special Duties, and Water Resources.

Reflecting on the administration’s record, the Forum also recalled its formal endorsement of Tinubu for a second term back in December 2024.

“The Forum equally evaluated the programmes and initiatives of the Federal Government and it is evident that, since the current democratic dispensation in Nigeria, no other President has given the North-Central as many opportunities as much as President Bola Tinubu.

“No other President has brought as many infrastructural projects to the North-Central as the President Tinubu administration.

“After assessing the state of the nation, the North-Central APC Forum is of the view that President Bola Tinubu has done well to earn a second term in office.

“An assessment of President Bola Tinubu’s policies also shows that he is taking the country in the right direction and deserves the support of all Nigerians to get the country there,” the Forum noted.

According to the statement, Tinubu’s reforms are already yielding measurable results.

“The economic policies introduced by President Tinubu are already making the expected impact, with the recent strengthening of the Naira in the foreign exchange market, improvement in volume of oil production, and rise in foreign reserves, among others.

“President Tinubu’s policies in the petroleum sector have already eliminated scarcity, and we believe that, with time, Nigerians will witness reduction in the cost of petroleum products, which would reverse inflation in the county.

“The APC North-Central Forum believes President Bola Tinubu deserves a second term to midwife these reforms which are already bearing fruit, and we call on all Nigerians to support his administration to improve the situation in the country.

“After extensive considerations, North-Central APC Forum has given the President a passmark on insecurity, appointments, infrastructure, economy and other areas. We stand firmly behind President Bola Tinubu as his bold leadership has brought significant progress to our region, and we believe he is the right person to continue leading Nigeria towards greater prosperity.

“We urge all Nigerians to rally behind the President and support him for a second term, to enable his administration to deepen the gains of his reform policies.

“Just as we worked for his election in 2023, the North-Central APC Forum assures President Tinubu and all his supporters that we will again work for his reelection in 2027,” the statement concluded.