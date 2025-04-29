You Become A Critic When You Are Not Gaining Motion – Ibiyeomie

The General Overseer of Salvation Ministries, David Ibiyeomie has likened those who criticise others to stationary cars on a highway, collecting dust while others forge ahead.

Speaking to his congregants, the clergyman stated that only those who are stagnant have time to attack others.

Using vivid imagery to hammer home his message, the fiery cleric said criticism is a symptom of idleness and stagnation.

He said, “You become a critic when you’re not gaining motion.

“Just one day, stay on the highway where cars are speeding, park your car, stand like this—you will see everybody speeding. You know why? You are stationary. But if you’re in the car, you will not see anybody speeding, you too, you’re running.

“The reason people are busy criticizing is because they are not going anywhere—they’re parked! If you’re also running, you will not have time for anybody.”

In a bold swipe at naysayers, he added: “For them to listen to me means I’m very important. Are you getting what I’m saying now? I’ve not stopped listening to Oyedepo, I’ll now listen to who now? In fact, no matter how they criticize me, they listen to me—because how do they know if they don’t listen?”

Ibiyeomie didn’t stop there. He called on his congregation to cut off toxic people and mind their own path.

“So my friend, stop hanging around stupid people! And if nobody is attacking you, you’re not making progress. Check everybody they attack—it’s people making progress,” he added.

He mocked idle gossipers who pose as moral watchdogs but lack substance in their own lives:

“Even in church, check people who are not making progress, they criticize everybody: ‘Thief! You see that one? She is a prostitute! I know, don’t tell anybody oo, I know!’ Okay, you that is holy, how come you are poor? How can a prostitute be richer than you who is holy? Something is wrong with you,” he added.