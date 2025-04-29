Why Tinubu Must Be Re-Elected In 2027 – Keyamo

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has called on all members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to prioritise the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027 over their individual political interests.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, Keyamo stressed that Tinubu’s second term is crucial to complete the sweeping reforms already initiated by his administration.

“Every single APC member in Nigeria today should be concentrating on the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu irrespective of whether it affects your personal interest or not because he does need a second term to fully finish up all these reforms,” Keyamo said.

The Minister cautioned that it would be a setback if another government emerged in 2027 and halted the ongoing reform efforts.

“It will be tragic for any government to come in 2027 and stop all these reforms,” he said. “This is what has happened in the past when you had all the inchoate policies that were implemented.”

Following the defection of Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to the APC — a move seen as a significant political shake-up — Keyamo said he had willingly ceded the party’s leadership in the state to the governor.

He described the decision as part of the necessary sacrifices to strengthen the APC and bolster Tinubu’s re-election prospects.

“Whether I have to make sacrifices like yesterday where we surrendered (party leadership in Delta), it is all irrelevant so long as we are strengthening APC the more for the re-election of Mr President,” Keyamo stated.

“I don’t care whether it affects me, I don’t care whether I lose out politically, Mr President must be elected.”

Keyamo added that the defection of the Delta governor dealt a major blow to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), describing Delta State as the “soul” of the opposition party.

“The PDP knows that they have lost something like their soul. Delta was like the soul of the PDP. Delta was one of the major funders of the PDP; they have lost it,” he said.