Why I Didn’t Report Ataga’s Death – Chidinma Narrates What Transpired After Super TV CEO’s ‘Murder’

The 300-level University of Lagos student accused of murdering Super TV CEO Michael Ataga, Chidinma Ojukwu, on Monday, told a Lagos High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square that fear prevented her from reporting the incident to the police.

Testifying before Justice Yetunde Adesanya, the defendant said she feared being wrongly accused and recalled reading cases where whistleblowers were treated as suspects.

“I had read of incidents where people reported crimes and ended up being accused themselves,” she said. “I also thought of calling the gateman again while I was at the staircase of the apartment, but I ended the call out of fear.”

Timeline of Events After Ataga’s Death

Chidinma, who opened her defence on April 17, 2025, gave a detailed narration of her actions from June 16 to 23, 2021.

Led in evidence by her counsel, Onwuka Egwu, she said she noticed Ataga’s WhatsApp status was “online” even after discovering his lifeless body in a pool of blood.

“I was confused. I asked myself if someone else had his phone,” she said.

She contacted the apartment’s gateman, Abu, who claimed Ataga had left the previous day but later told her that his car was still parked.

“Judging by what Abu told me, I said to myself, what have I done? I then sent a WhatsApp message to Michael saying, ‘Please forgive me. I didn’t mean to leave you in that state. I was very scared,’” she said.

Laptop Sale, Phone Gift, and Arrest

Chidinma also confirmed that she took two laptops—one MacBook and one HP—to Computer Village on June 18, 2021, for sale and repair.

She said she sold the MacBook for ₦495,000 after telling the vendor it was a gift and signing out of iCloud.

She also stated that she gave her sister, Chioma, an iPhone 7 Plus as a replacement for a lost phone when Chioma visited her on June 22.

Chidinma was arrested on June 23, 2021. She told the court that she and her father were handcuffed and taken to Panti Police Station.

“At the DCP’s office, I told him I didn’t know about the death. I said I ran out of fear and took my things. My father was also handcuffed,” she testified.

The defendant claimed she was coerced into writing a statement in custody. According to her, Officer Bamidele threatened her and refused her request for a lawyer.

“He said no lawyer was coming, and no one would be allowed to see me,” she alleged. “He said if I didn’t cooperate, my family members, including my 10-year-old sister, would be detained.”

She said she wrote a statement under pressure, which Bamidele later tore and asked her to rewrite. She also denied allegations that a robe was used to tie Ataga.

“I told him I couldn’t have tied Michael up. He was a huge man,” she added.

Chidinma denied possessing Ataga’s belongings, explaining that she was a student and had legal access to her bank statements, voter’s card, and school ID.

The case, which includes charges of murder, theft, and forgery against Chidinma, Adedapo Quadri, and her sister Chioma Egbuchu, was adjourned to April 29, 2025, for the continuation of the hearing.