Wanted Aisha Achimugu To Surrender To EFCC

Businesswoman and socialite, Aisha Achimugu, has agreed to surrender herself to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for interrogation over allegations of money laundering and corruption.

Naija News reports that this was disclosed on Monday at the Federal High Court in Abuja, during the hearing of her fundamental rights enforcement suit against six security agencies.

Her lead counsel, Kehinde Ogunwumiju and Chikaosolu Ojukwu, both Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs), informed the court that Achimugu had sworn under oath to honour her appointment with the EFCC scheduled for Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

“The applicant has made it clear she is willing to attend the EFCC interview tomorrow,” Ogunwumiju told the court, requesting that she be allowed to remain on her existing administrative bail.

He also lamented the late service of EFCC’s counter-affidavit, noting it was only received on Friday.

In response, EFCC’s counsel, Ekene Iheanacho (SAN), argued that while Achimugu was initially granted administrative bail, she had violated its conditions by failing to honour subsequent invitations.

“We invited the applicant and she refused to come,” Iheanacho said.

He recalled that the commission had already secured a February 19 judgment dismissing an earlier fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by Achimugu.

Ruling on the matter, Justice Inyang Ekwo noted that since Achimugu had committed under oath to appear before the EFCC, there was no controversy requiring resolution.

“I find no controversy considering the applicant’s averment. None should be created,” Justice Ekwo ruled.

He directed that Achimugu must present herself to the EFCC on Tuesday, April 29, and ordered the EFCC to produce her in court on Wednesday, April 30, to report on her cooperation with the investigation.

Recall that Achimugu, CEO of Felak Concept Group, had filed a suit on April 3 seeking to prevent her arrest following the EFCC’s public notice on March 28 declaring her wanted.

The Commission accused her of criminal conspiracy, money laundering, corruption, and possession of unlawfully acquired property linked to the controversial MBA Trading and Capital Limited scheme.

Achimugu’s lawyers argued that her rights to freedom of movement, dignity, and privacy were under threat, prompting the enforcement suit.

They further explained that her failure to honour the EFCC’s earlier summons was due to her travelling to the United Kingdom on March 3 for urgent medical treatment, a day before the EFCC issued its invitation on March 4.

They insisted that the EFCC’s decision to declare her wanted was hasty and lacked consideration for her circumstances.