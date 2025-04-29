UCL: PSG’s Kvaratskhelia Reveals What Will Help Them Beat Arsenal Tonight

Paris Saint-Germain forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has highlighted a key advantage his team holds over Arsenal as they prepare to face off in the Champions League semi-final stage.

The first leg of this matchup is set to take place at the Emirates Stadium at 8 p.m. tonight, April 29. Both Arsenal and PSG come into this clash with a sense of accomplishment after successfully eliminating formidable opponents in the previous round; Arsenal triumphed over Spanish giants Real Madrid, while PSG dispatched Premier League side Aston Villa.

Kvaratskhelia expressed confidence in PSG’s experience against English teams this season, which he believes could give them the upper hand against Arsenal. Note that the Parisian side have already faced and beaten two top-tier English sides, Liverpool and Aston Villa.

In a press conference held ahead of the match, Kvaratskhelia remarked, “On one hand, it’s fantastic to have this experience, but on the other, there are challenges we need to be aware of. Arsenal will have analyzed our performances, just as we have closely monitored their games. Understanding their tactics is crucial.”

He continued, “Competing against clubs like Liverpool and Aston Villa was no easy task. Both matches tested our limits, but we gave it our all, and I truly believe this experience will be beneficial as we prepare to take on Arsenal. It has provided us with greater insight into English football, which I think will play a significant role in our strategy.”