Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 29th April, 2025

The federal government of Nigeria, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, has promised to pay ₦35,000 wage award arrears to federal workers.

The government made the promise to settle the outstanding payment in a statement issued on Monday by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), which was signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Bawa Mokwa.

The statement noted that the Federal Government had previously paid five months’ wage award to federal government employees in instalments. Mokwa added that the outstanding five months would be paid in instalments of ₦35,000 per month.

He said the first instalment of the outstanding wage award arrears would not be paid with the April 2025 salary, but will be paid after the salaries have been settled.

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vice presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, has justified the decision to dump the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC), along with Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori.

Speaking on Monday during the official defection to the APC, Okowa explained that it was not a personal decision, but rather a decision made in the best interest of Delta State and its people.

He narrated that despite the good works Oborevwori was doing, he was not getting enough goodwill and resources and the need to connect to what is lacking, informed the eventual decision to dump the PDP for APC.

The former PDP chieftain recalled that he was also an opposition governor for eight years, and he understands the difficulty attached to operating from such a position.

He added that the defection is a bold and strategic move taken after consultations with stakeholders in Delta State.

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has clarified that his political decisions have always been motivated by loyalty to the country, rather than to political parties or individuals.

El-Rufai, who recently joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP), made this statement during a visit to Kano, where he met with the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, and leaders of the SDP.

Naija News reports that he explained that he joined the SDP to create a credible political alternative, free from the godfatherism and dysfunction that he claims have plagued both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He emphasised that his decision to switch parties was not based on personal frustrations but on the desire to unite Nigerians under a platform of fairness and internal democracy.

The former governor, who served as a key figure in APC’s formation, dismissed allegations that he was motivated by personal sidelining within the party. At 65, he stated that he had nothing left to prove politically and that his actions were purely for the greater good of Nigeria.

On the issue of power rotation, El-Rufai emphasized that Nigeria’s current challenges demand leadership based on competence rather than regional considerations.

One of the suspected promoters of the controversial cryptocurrency trading platform, Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX), Adefowora Abiodun, has voluntarily surrendered to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to assist in ongoing investigations.

Abiodun, who was previously declared wanted by the EFCC for his alleged involvement in a fraudulent investment scheme linked to over $1 billion, arrived at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja at 4 pm yesterday. He was accompanied by his legal team, family members, and friends.

Naija News reports that Abiodun’s decision to turn himself in follows the EFCC’s earlier announcement that four individuals, including him, were wanted in connection with the scam involving CBEX.

The investigation is part of a broader effort to address the massive fraud linked to the platform, which has left numerous investors at a significant financial loss.

The EFCC had previously declared Seyi Oloyede, Emmanuel Uko, Adefowora Oluwanisola, and Adefowora Abiodun Olaonipekun as wanted suspects.

The surrender comes after the Abuja division of the Federal High Court granted the EFCC permission to arrest and detain six individuals suspected of promoting the fraudulent CBEX platform.

The Federal Government has mandated that the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Examinations Council (NECO) fully adopt Computer-Based Testing (CBT) for their examinations starting from 2026.

Naija News reports that this announcement was made by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, during a monitoring exercise alongside officials from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in Bwari on Monday.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), over two million candidates registered to take part in the ongoing examinations at more than 800 centres nationwide.

Dr. Alausa explained that WAEC and NECO would commence the administration of objective papers using CBT beginning this November.

He further stated that by May or June 2026, both objective and essay sections would be conducted entirely via CBT.

A former Chieftain of the Labour Party, Kenneth Okonkwo, has said only a coalition can unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Naija News reports that Okonkwo said the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) cannot wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress in 2027.

Speaking with Arise News on Monday, the Nollywood legend described PDP as APC’s servant of servants and LP under Julius Abure as APC’s housemaid.

“If they don’t come together, they cannot win a Tinubu. So if they cannot come together, don’t blame the ruling party. PDP is now a servant of servants and LP, under Abure, is a housemaid to APC.

“So you wouldn’t blame APC if they use enticement to destroy the opposition. But you would blame APC for not giving Nigerians good governance,” he said.

The former APC Chieftain stressed that only a coalition can unseat President Tinubu. Okonkwo, who described Tinubu’s government as incomparably bad, argued that he should not be allowed to complete a second tenure.

The Nollywood legend suggested that the coalition, when formed, should hold an open primary election. According to him, whoever wins the primary, whether from the North or South must agree to rule only fr four years to complete Tinubu’s tenure.

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Remo Stars Football Club for winning the 2024–2025 Nigerian Premier Football League title and urged them to conquer Africa.

President Tinubu characterized this remarkable achievement as a significant milestone that not only highlights the prowess of the team but also places the town of Ikenne and Ogun State prominently in the national spotlight.

In a statement released on Monday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu commended the players, coaching staff, and management of Remo Stars for what he lauded as their “hard work, discipline, and unyielding spirit.”

He acknowledged the exceptional efforts and strategic planning that led to this success, particularly emphasizing the team’s resilience and determination, which shone through after several challenging seasons.

Nigerian industrialist cum billionaire’s wife, Shade Okoya, has stated that she did not miss out in any aspect of life despite marrying an older man.

Naija News reports that Shade married the now-85-year-old billionaire, Razak Okoya, in 1999, when she was 21, and was heavily criticised over the union.

However, in a recent interview with BBC Yoruba, Shade Okoya boasted that she has never missed out on anything for not marrying a younger man.

She affirmed that she is very happy in her marriage.

Skit maker and musician, Carter Efe has berated Headies Awards organizers for nominating late singer, Mohbad.

Efe claimed that the late musician was nominated by the organisers because they wanted to chase clout.

Naija News reports that Mohbad was nominated for the 17th edition of the Headies in two categories – the Best Street-Hop Artiste of the year and the Viewers’ Choice Award for his collaboration with Chike.

The singer’s widow, Omowunmi and their son received the posthumous honour in Lagos on Sunday.

However, reacting to the development in a video on social media, Carter Efe accused the awards organisers of having ulterior motives.

Chelsea striker Christopher Nkunku has told the Premier League side that he wishes to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of this season, according to Goal.

Christopher Nkunku, 27, is not happy over his limited playing time at the club, a situation that has grown worse due to the series of injuries that have hampered his contributions on the pitch.

Nkunku joined Chelsea in 2023 but has struggled to make a significant impact due to a prolonged absence caused by an initial knee injury followed by a hamstring issue.

Since his return from injury, he has managed to start only 14 matches across all competitions, including the Premier League, FA Cup, Conference League, and Carabao Cup. In total, he has made 27 appearances in 2025, accumulating just 910 minutes of playtime.

