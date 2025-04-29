Tinubu Approves Redeployment Of Four Federal Permanent Secretaries

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the redeployment of four Federal Permanent Secretaries, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the operations of the Federal Civil Service and enhance service delivery.

A statement from the Director of Information & Public Relations, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Eno Olotu, highlighted that this move is in line with the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda and aims to improve operational efficiency and foster innovation across ministries.

The statement confirmed that the redeployment is designed to enhance the efficiency of the Civil Service and align senior officials’ expertise with critical national needs.

The affected Permanent Secretaries and their new assignments are as follows:

Dr. Mary Ada Ogbe: Redeployed from the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development to the Ministry of Regional Development, where she will understudy the outgoing Permanent Secretary, who is set to retire on May 7, 2025.

Engr. Faruk Yusuf Yabo: Moved from the Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy to the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development.

Dr. Emeka Vitalis Obi: Transferred from the Ministry of Budget & Economic Development to the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

Mr. Ogbodo Chinasa Nnam: From the Special Duties Office, OHCSF, to the Ministry of Information and National Orientation.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Esther Walson-Jack, stated that the redeployment is part of a routine administrative process aimed at revitalising the Civil Service.

She encouraged the redeployed officials to leverage their experience to ensure effective service delivery and continued progress within their new ministries.

All handover and takeover activities are to be completed on or before May 2, 2025, in line with the President’s directive.

Walson-Jack further reiterated the federal government’s commitment to building a world-class Civil Service that upholds professionalism and contributes to national development.