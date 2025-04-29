This Is The Love Our Country Needs For Progress – Oborevwori Lauds Shettima, Ganduje, Others

The Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, has lauded Vice President Kashim Shettima, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Umar Ganduje, and other leaders of the party for welcoming him on Monday.

Naija News reports that Shettima, Ganduje and members of his National Working Committee, APC’s Governors Forum Chairman, Hope Uzodimma, his counterpart, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State and Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, among other governors, welcomed Governor Oborevwori and former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa into the APC.

In a statement on his 𝕏 handle, Monday night, the Delta Governor promised to uphold the unity of the party in the state.

It read: “Today, I, along with the entire structure of Delta State PDP from the ward to the state level, have moved en masse to the All Progressives Congress (APC) at a well-attended ceremony at the Cenotaph, Asaba.

“At the event, I assured Mr. President, who was represented by the Vice President, His Excellency Senator Kashim Shettima GCON, that as the leader of APC in the state, the unity of our party is paramount as we work together for the best interests of the people of Delta State.

“Let me also take this opportunity to appreciate our National Chairman, Alhaji Umar Ganduje, and my brother governors who came in large numbers to receive this great multitude of Deltans who are now members of the APC. This is the show of love and solidarity our country needs to foster progress.”