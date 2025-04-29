Tension As Herdsman Hacks Two Friends To Death Nasarawa

Two individuals said to be friends, Arigun David, aged 21, and Michael, aged 34, have tragically lost their lives during an altercation with a suspected Fulani herder in the Agwan Doka region of Mararaba, located within the Karu local government area of Nasarawa State.

The Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, SP Ramhan Nansel, informed newsmen that the victims were fatally attacked with a machete by the herder, who is currently evading capture.

Nansel, who confirmed that the incident in a statement further explained that the Divisional Police Officer responsible for the area received an urgent call around 1 p.m. on Sunday, reporting that the herder’s cattle had been grazing in the vicinity and had damaged the flowers planted by Mr. David. Upon witnessing the situation, the victims confronted the herder, leading to a heated argument between them.

“Consequently, the herder matched Mr. David, and he died on the spot,” the police spokesperson told Leadership.

Further elaborating, SP Nansel stated that a friend of David, identified as Michael from Phase Four, attempted to intervene and was also attacked with a machete by the same herder.

He reported that Michael suffered severe injuries and was taken to Mararaba Medical Centre for medical attention, but was pronounced dead upon arrival by a physician.

He added that Michael’s body has been sent to the same hospital for an autopsy.

“The Commissioner of Police ordered a deployment of personnel to secure the area, even as he directed the deputy commissioner of police, in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department, to commence a full investigation into the matter.

“He was also mandated to launch a manhunt for the perpetrator of the act to ensure his prosecution,” he added.