Super Eagles’ Tolu Arokodare Dreams Of Playing In English Premier League

Nigerian forward, Tolu Arokodare, says he wishes to compete in the English Premier League as he continues to shine at KRC Genk.

Tolu Arokodare is currently playing for KRC Genk in the Belgian Pro League. He has made a remarkable impact this season, demonstrating his offensive prowess with an impressive tally of 20 goals and five assists in 36 league outings for the Smurfs.

The 24-year-old striker has attracted attention from several top clubs, with reports linking him to potential moves to Premier League teams such as Newcastle United and Fulham.

Arokodare has acknowledged the swirling rumours regarding his future but remains resolute and focused on his ambition.

In an interview with Sports Boom, he stated, “While I keep hearing about the speculation in the media, my primary focus is on maintaining my composure. I understand the future is uncertain, but like many other players, I hold a dream of playing in the Premier League someday.”

In addition to his Premier League ambitions, Arokodare has set his sights on achieving success with KRC Genk, emphatically stating that his main target for the current season is to secure the Belgium Jupiler Pro League title rather than vying for the top scorer award.

KRC Genk had initially led the pursuit for the title but has faced challenges recently, managing to secure only one victory in their last five matches.

Despite being a leading contender for the league’s top scorer award, Arokodare emphasizes that lifting the league trophy is the ultimate goal that would render all individual honours meaningful.

“It feels incredible to have scored so many goals, but my main focus is on winning the title. Achieving this would validate my efforts and the team’s hard work throughout the season. Winning the league would mean everything to me. I’ve formed a strong connection with our supporters, and it would bring me immense joy to reward them with the title,” he told Sports Boom.

With only four matches remaining in the Belgian Pro League, KRC Genk still has a viable path to lift the league title, provided they can triumph in each of their upcoming games.

Their next challenge will be a critical clash against league leaders Union St. Gilloise at the Stade Joseph Mariën this Saturday, a match that could significantly influence their title aspirations.