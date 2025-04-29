Stand Firm Behind Oborevwori, Tinubu – Uzodimma To Delta People

The Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors Forum, Hope Uzodimma, has urged the people of Delta to stand firm behind Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Governor Uzodimma made the call on Monday during the welcoming of Governor Oborevwori, former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, to the APC.

The Imo State Governor assured that the APC government remained committed to delivering progress, prosperity and sustainable growth for every citizen of Nigeria.

He further commended the former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governor, Oborevwori and former vice presidential candidate of PDP in the 2023 general election, Okowa, for their courageous defection.

“In Asaba, I joined the leadership of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), as we formally received the Executive Governor of Delta State, H.E. Rt. Hon. Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori, alongside the former Governor of Delta State, H.E. Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, CON, and their dedicated supporters across the State, into our progressive family.

“I commend Governor Oborevwori for this courageous and visionary decision, which aligns perfectly with the transformative spirit of the APC, most notably embodied in the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other APC-led administrations nationwide.

“I encourage the good people of Delta State to continue standing firmly behind Governor Oborevwori and President Tinubu, for our party remains committed to delivering progress, prosperity, and sustainable growth for every citizen across the nation,” he said.