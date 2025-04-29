Socialite Aisha Achimugu Declares Hunger Strike In EFCC Custody After Arrest

Prominent business executive and socialite, Aisha Achimugu, has declared a hunger strike following her arrest by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Naija News had earlier reported that the arrest took place on Tuesday morning at approximately 5:00 a.m. at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

Achimugu’s legal team, led by Chikaosolu Ojukwu (SAN), issued a statement confirming her arrest and subsequent decision to begin the hunger strike in custody.

According to the statement, the arrest came after Achimugu voluntarily returned to Nigeria from London to honour an invitation from the EFCC, stemming from an ongoing investigation into criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

Ojukwu emphasized that Achimugu had previously informed the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday of her intention to visit the EFCC on Tuesday in response to an invitation.

“Our client returned based on the undertaking before the court to honour the EFCC’s invitation but was arrested at the airport,” Ojukwu explained. He further stated that the arrest contradicted the principles of the rule of law.

The EFCC had earlier declared Achimugu wanted in March 2025 over allegations of criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

On Monday, the Federal High Court, presided over by Justice I.E. Ekwo, had ordered Achimugu to appear before the EFCC on Tuesday and again before the court on Wednesday.

In addition to her personal notoriety, Achimugu is well known as a business magnate, serving as the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Felak Concept Group.

This consortium comprises companies in various industries, including engineering, maritime, oil and gas, and information technology.