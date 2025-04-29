Shari’ah Council President, Sheikh Hadiyatullah Is Dead

The President of the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN), Sheikh Abdul Rasheed Hadiyatullah, has reportedly died.

Naija News reports that the Grand Mufti of Yorubaland, Sheikh Daood Imran Molaasan, confirmed the sad development in a statement he issued on Monday evening.

However, he did not provide specifics regarding the location or time of the late cleric’s passing.

Sheikh Molaasan remarked that the demise of Sheikh Hadiyatullah has created a considerable gap in the Islamic leadership of the nation.

“He was born in Iwo, a prominent town in Osun State known for its deep Islamic heritage. Sheikh Hadiyatullah was a widely respected Islamic scholar and jurist, known for his tireless advocacy for the implementation of Shari’ah law within constitutional frameworks, interfaith dialogue, and peaceful coexistence among Nigeria’s diverse religious communities.

“He served as the President of the SCSN for several years, guiding the council through times of both societal challenge and growth.

“Sheikh Hadiyatullah received his early Islamic education under local scholars before advancing his studies abroad. He earned respect across Nigeria and beyond for his profound knowledge of Islamic jurisprudence and his calm, principled leadership style,” Molaasan said.

He also prayed to Allah to forgive Sheikh Hadiyatullah and grant him Jannatul Firdaus.