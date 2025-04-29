Shake Up As Operation Hadin Kai Gets New Theatre Commander

The new theatre commander for Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, has taken over and resumed duties.

Naija News reports that Major General Abubakar, who resumes as the 15th Theatre Commander of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), succeeds Major General Waidi Shaibu.

According to a statement on Monday by the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Headquarters Theatre Command Operation HADIN KAI, Captain Reuben Kovangiya, the handover ceremony took place at the Headquarters Theatre Command in Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, on Monday, 28 April 2025.

The statement noted that Major General Abubakar brings over a decade of operational, command, and instructional experience to his new role.

He previously served in various capacities, including Commander Sector 3 OPHK and Multi National Joint Task Force in Mungono, General Officer Commanding 7 Division/Commander Sector 1 OPHK Maiduguri, and General Officer Commanding 3 Division/Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN.

Before his appointment as Theatre Commander, he was the Deputy Commandant/Director of Studies at the National Defence College, Abuja.

In his farewell address, Major General Shaibu expressed gratitude to the officers and personnel for their cooperation during his tenure as Theatre Commander. He described his time in the role as a journey of experiences, marked by numerous operations in terrorists’ enclaves.

General Shaibu emphasised the importance of continuing to fight with dedication and professionalism to honour those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice. He also urged the troops to extend the same cooperation and loyalty to his successor, whom he described as a veteran of the Theatre.