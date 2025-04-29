Seyi Tinubu And His Security Detail In Front Of My Hotel Room, Planning To Murder Me – NANS President Alleges

The newly elected President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Atiku Abubakar Isah, has claimed that Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, is trying to take his life.

He also accused the president’s son of disrupting the inauguration ceremony of the association scheduled to hold at The Wells Carlton Hotel in Asokoro, Abuja.

Isah, who emerged as NANS President at the association’s national convention held on February 27, 2025, made the allegations on Tuesday in a phone call to SaharaReporters.

“At The Wells Carlton, Seyi Tinubu and his thugs are around to scatter our inauguration.

“Seyi has just ordered for me to be assassinated after the plea to buy me with money failed,” Isah said

According to the student leader, Seyi Tinubu, allegedly instructed the hotel management to shut down operations, effectively locking guests inside and halting all movements to and from the premises.

“He has instructed the management to shut down everything. They have just informed me,” Isah said.

“The inauguration was supposed to take place at 11am and the hall is already filled up. He is in front of my hotel room now to murder me with his security. My life is under threat,” he claimed.

One of the student leaders, who asked to remain anonymous for safety reasons, described the situation as “deeply troubling and an attack on the democratic process within the student movement.”

“This is not just about Atiku Isah. It’s about protecting student leadership from elite interference and violence,” he said.