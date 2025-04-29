Seyi Should Not Be An Object Of Blackmail Because He Is Tinubu’s Son – CAN Official

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern States and FCT, Reverend John Joseph Hayab, has condemned the recent negative news report against President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi Tinubu.

Speaking in a statement he personally signed on Tuesday, Hayab warned that spreading lies against anyone should be totally discouraged.

He stated that the President’s son should not be subjected to blackmail and propaganda just because he is Tinubu’s son.

The statement reads in part, “Journalism in Nigeria should not be a tool for Blackmail. Just because Seyi is Tinubu’s son, he should not become a subject or object of media blackmail and propaganda to destroy him. There will be life after his father’s administration is over.

“People who have found this pattern suitable to destroy others should please stop it because no nation can grow by people destroying one another.”

Hayab stated that the religious body is troubled with this “ungodly attitude”, adding that the “malicious attacks on one another is becoming a norm.”

The Christian leader advised journalists and media houses against publishing stories based on unverified claims.

“Those spreading these lies should know that as Nigerians, we too have simple and honest ways to verify stories and can confirm which story is true or false.

“No media should write any story about anyone based on hearsay without investigation. When you celebrate the destruction of another person today you may be the next,” he said.

Hayab, therefore, urged Nigerians to denounce stories “that are meant for character assassination to protect our youths and future generation from thinking it is an acceptable practice.”