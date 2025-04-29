Russia To Share Counter Terrorism Intelligence With Nigeria

The Russian Government has assured of its willingness to share counter-terrorism intelligence with Nigeria’s military.

Naija News reports that this was contained in a statement from the Director of Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, on Monday.

The Russian envoy, led by Lt.-Gen. Andrei Averianov, made the pledge on Monday, when they paid a courtesy visit to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, in Abuja.

Gusau disclosed that Averianov said Russia was engaged in special operations in 39 countries, during which it developed new methods, and was willing to share them with Nigeria to support the fight against terrorism.

He pledged Russia’s support to Nigeria in its fight against terrorism, while recognising Nigeria’s significance as a major stakeholder and power in the region.

“As brothers in arms, we are ready to assist, particularly with the provision of the full range of weapons required by the Armed Forces of Nigeria, AFN, to prosecute its war on terror,” Averianov said.

Responding, General Musa welcomed the delegation on behalf of President Bola Tinubu and the members of the Nigerian military.

Musa said that both Russia and Nigeria were undergoing challenging times, resulting in the loss of personnel and necessitating the conduct of special operations.

Musa thanked the delegation for the support from the Russian Federation.

The Chief of Defence Staff noted that Russia and Nigeria had long enjoyed strong ties, emphasising the need for continued partnerships in the areas of training and operations.

“For the Nigerian Army, Navy and Air Force, there is the need to expand training in Special Operations and provision of requisite equipment, special boats, fast attack craft and amphibious training.

“Others include the need for assistance in the maintenance of Russian platforms and the provision of air surveillance, respectively,” he said.

He requested support through the provision of spare parts and the deployment of Russian experts for in-country maintenance or arrangements for backloading such equipment to Russia for repairs.

Musa appealed for enhanced intelligence sharing from Russia to Nigeria, noting that the Russians had gained valuable experience and capacity from their extended operations, particularly in the Sahel region.