PDP Seeks Immediate Recall Of Suspended Benue Lawmakers

The Benue State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the Speaker of the State House of Assembly to promptly revoke the suspension imposed on 13 Assembly members who opposed the alleged removal of Chief Judge Justice Maurice Ikpambwese.

Naija News reports that the party asserted that the suspended members exhibited a commendable sense of patriotism in response to the legislative misconduct and impropriety displayed by the Assembly in February.

In a statement released on Tuesday by the party’s publicity secretary, Tim Nyor, the suspension was characterized as both unwarranted and unjust, resulting in the disenfranchisement of nearly two million residents of Benue State from their rightful representation in the legislative body.

Furthermore, the PDP emphasized that this action represents a direct violation of the democratic principles that are fundamental to our governance and our shared dedication to democracy.

The party stated that such authoritarian measures must be firmly denounced by all individuals who value democracy as the cornerstone of effective governance.

‘The Speaker and the Governor should recognize that Nigeria is not under a military regime; democracy thrives when diverse opinions and dissenting voices are respected and allowed to flourish,” the statement noted.

Nyor stressed that it is deeply disheartening and shameful that all relevant judicial bodies and institutions have universally condemned the Assembly’s actions which were evidently orchestrated by the Executive arm of government.

“Yet, the 13 courageous lawmakers, who dared to stand for truth and integrity, continue to suffer the repercussions of their principled stand against bad governance, dictatorship and suppression.

“PDP demands the immediate reinstatement of the suspended members to restore democracy, ensure proper representation, and uphold justice for the people of Benue State,” the statement concluded.