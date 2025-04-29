PDP NWC To Meet Today, Discuss Governors’ Recommendations, Defections, And Convention Plans

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is set to meet today to discuss a range of critical issues affecting the party’s future, particularly in the lead-up to the 2027 general elections.

The meeting, which is part of the NWC’s routine schedule, comes at a time when the party is grappling with internal challenges, including defections to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and ongoing leadership disputes.

Naija News understands that a major agenda of the meeting will be the recommendations put forward by the PDP Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) during their recent meeting in Ibadan.

These include the nomination and ratification of a new national secretary and setting timelines for the party’s national convention and National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

In Ibadan, the governors rejected the idea of merging with other opposition parties to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the upcoming 2027 elections.

They also discussed the implementation of the Supreme Court ruling on the National Secretary position as they suggested that the deputy national secretary should act as the national secretary until a substantive replacement is nominated and ratified from the South-East, where the position is zoned.

The governors’ meeting also resolved that no coalition talks should be pursued at this time. They emphasized that the PDP should focus on strengthening its internal structure and not entertain premature discussions about potential alliances.

In light of the Supreme Court ruling on the appointment of the national secretary, the PDP-GF called for the Deputy National Secretary, Setonji Koshoedo, to continue as acting national secretary until further arrangements are made.

Tensions are also brewing regarding the national secretary’s position. Despite the governor’s forum’s recommendation, Samuel Anyanwu, who was recently reinstated by the Supreme Court, has voiced his intention to attend today’s meeting.

Anyanwu insists that the Supreme Court’s ruling invalidated the decisions that led to his removal as national secretary and is challenging the legitimacy of the acting national secretary role.

Another critical issue set to be discussed is the establishment of a caretaker committee for states like Delta, following the mass defections of key political figures such as Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and former Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa from the PDP to the APC.

The PDP NWC is expected to take decisive steps in addressing these defections and their impact on the party’s strength in key states, including Delta and Edo.

In a related development, the NWC has issued a statement titled “PDP NWC Clarifies on Tony Aziegbemi-led Edo State Caretaker Committee,’ clarifying the leadership of the Edo State PDP chapter.

The party has reiterated that the Tony Aziegbemi-led caretaker committee remains in charge, despite attempts by some to misrepresent the situation.

The NWC emphasised that any contrary claims about the leadership of the party in Edo State should be disregarded, calling on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, and the general public to support the Aziegbemi-led committee in stabilising the party in the state.

The statement reads, “The attention of the National Working Committee, NWC, of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has been drawn to a misrepresentation in the public on the status of the leadership of Edo State chapter of our party.

“For emphasis and avoidance of doubt, the NWC states that the Edo State chapter of the PDP is under the leadership of Tony Aziegbemi-led caretaker committee.

“For clarity the NWC at its meeting of February 6, 2025, and pursuant to its powers under the constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017) constituted the Tony Aziegbemi-led caretaker committee to pilot the affairs of the party in the state for a period of 90 days, effective from February 6, 2025.

“Party members, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, security agencies, the media and the general public should, therefore, disregard any contrary claim on the leadership of Edo State chapter of the PDP.

“The NWC commends the leaders, critical stakeholders, members and supporters of our party in Edo State for working harmoniously with the Tony Aziegbemi-led caretaker committee in ensuring the stability and continuing success of the PDP in the state.”