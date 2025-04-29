PDP NWC Holds Emergency Meeting Amid Defections And Crisis

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is currently holding an emergency meeting at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The meeting, which is taking place behind closed doors, comes in the wake of a series of defections from the opposition party and ongoing internal crises that have shaken its foundation.

The meeting follows a significant blow to the PDP last week when former Vice Presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, alongside Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, and other key stakeholders, defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defection has severely impacted the PDP’s influence in the state as both Okowa and Oborevwori, along with the Deputy Governor, Monday Onyeme, state commissioners, local government chairmen, and other grassroots leaders, all made the move to the APC.

This mass defection resulted in the collapse of the PDP’s structure in Delta State, following a closed-door meeting held in Asaba.

Naija News understands that a major agenda of the meeting will be the recommendations put forward by the PDP Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) during their recent meeting in Ibadan.

These include the nomination and ratification of a new national secretary and setting timelines for the party’s national convention and National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

Another critical issue set to be discussed is the establishment of a caretaker committee for states.