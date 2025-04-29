PDP Has Lost Its Soul In Delta State After Oborevwori’s Defection To APC – Keyamo

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), on Monday, declared that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lost its core in Delta State following the defection of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Keyamo emphasised that the defection marked a significant turning point for both the PDP and the APC, particularly as Delta State has been a stronghold and financial backbone for the opposition party.

Keyamo expressed that the defection of Governor Oborevwori, alongside his deputy, Monday Onyeme, and former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, was a monumental event for the APC and a major blow to the PDP.

The move effectively ended the PDP’s more than two-decade reign in the oil-rich state.

“The PDP knows that they have lost something like their soul. Delta was like the soul of the PDP. Delta was one of the major funders of the PDP; they have lost it.

“This is one of the major boosts for the APC, ahead of 2027, and even beyond in terms of the growth and development of the party. So, it’s a major political seismic activity that took place today,” Keyamo said.

Keyamo also noted the significance of the defection for the people of Delta State, stating that it would enable the state to align with the politics of the government at the federal level, which is essential for better governance.

He said, “It’s a win for the people of Delta State first of all and a win for the Nigerian people as a whole, because it’s always important for a state to align with the politics of the government at the centre. You may say that after politics, then it’s all governance. But as human beings, sometimes this division between parties affects governance.”

Recalling the bitter political conflicts during the era of Lagos State, when then-Governor Bola Tinubu faced opposition from the federal government led by President Olusegun Obasanjo, Keyamo emphasised the advantages of political harmony between state and federal governments.

He added, “But for my state, Delta State, to be aligned with the centre at this time of major economic transformation going on in the country, it’s a very momentous occasion that took place today.”

Keyamo also praised Governor Oborevwori’s leadership and his alignment with the APC, describing him as a “round peg in a round hole.”

He pointed out that Oborevwori was already doing well in Delta State, and APC leaders in the state had agreed to recognize him as the leader of the party.

Oborevwori was officially received into the APC by top chieftains of the party, including Vice President Kashim Shettima, APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, and Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, who also chairs the Progressive Governors’ Forum.

In his address, Governor Oborevwori explained his reasons for the defection, citing the support and affection shown to him by President Bola Tinubu.

He said, “We cannot face him in 2027 to work against him. When you consult widely, you can see that the love is organic.”