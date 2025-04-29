Okpebholo Suspends Health Agency Secretary Over Financial Misconduct

The Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo has suspended the Executive Secretary of Edo Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Caulson Oahimire, over alleged financial infractions.

The Secretary to the State Government, Umar Ikhilor announced the development in a statement on Tuesday in Benin City.

The statement directed the most senior staff of the agency to take over pending the outcome of an investigation by a special committee.

“The Executive Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has ordered the immediate suspension of the Executive Secretary, Edo State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Caulson Osoikhia Oahimire over allegations of grave financial and official infractions.

“Consequently, most senior staff of the agency will act in functioning capacity pending the outcome of a special committee to be constituted by the government to investigate the various allegations,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Okpebholo, has commended Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori; former Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa; and other former members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for their recent defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking in a statement released on Friday, April 25, 2025, by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, and made available to Naija News, Governor Okpebholo said the political shift reflects the fluid nature of Nigeria’s political environment.

He noted that such decisions are often driven by the need to better serve one’s constituents and secure a more impactful role in national development.

Governor Okpebholo observed that the APC now enjoys a firmer grip on the South-South geopolitical zone, especially following the defections in Delta State.

Expressing optimism about the future of the APC in the region, Governor Okpebholo asserted that the 2027 re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is well within reach.

The statement reads: “Wishing Governor Oborevwori and the former Delta PDP members well in their future endeavours, he expressed optimism for continued cooperation between Edo and Delta States to advance the South-South region.

“Governor Okpebholo affirmed Edo State’s dedication to maintaining strong ties with neighbouring States to achieve shared objectives

“He stated that with these significant defections in Delta State, the APC now has a strong presence in the South-South, which he believes will attract greater federal attention to the region.

“Governor Okpebholo suggested that minority States, especially in the South-South, will no longer be marginalized, noting that with three of the six states now under APC control, the region is well-positioned to negotiate favourable outcomes.

He also expressed optimism that Rivers, Bayelsa, and Akwa Ibom may soon join the APC, further strengthening the party’s influence in the South-South.

