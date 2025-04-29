Oborevwori, Okowa Changed Uniform; PDP, APC Are Same – Ken Pela

The 2023 Labour Party governorship candidate in Delta State, Ken Pela, has said Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) are the same.

Naija News reports that Pela said the defection of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to the APC was not for the benefit of Delta people.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Labour Party Chieftain told Delta people that Governor Oborevwori and Okowa only changed uniforms by defecting from PDP to APC.

Pela argued that their defections would not bring Delta to mainstream development because APC cannot give development.

“Before we focus on the unfolding political drama within Delta State, it is important to first understand the broader national context.

“The APC government at the federal level, which some now claim will bring Delta into the ‘mainstream’ of development, has presided over some of the most disastrous years in Nigeria’s recent history.

“Despite promises of change, Nigeria under the APC has witnessed alarming cases of corruption at the highest levels. Public funds meant for security, healthcare, education, and infrastructure have been siphoned, mismanaged, or wasted on a grand scale,” he said.

He stressed that their defections were to retain power at all cost.

“Fellow Deltans, it is clear that the political realignment we are witnessing is not about the development of Delta State – it is about the survival of a political class desperate to retain power at any cost.

“We must not allow ourselves to be dragged from decades of PDP misrule into even deeper hardship under an APC umbrella that has already failed Nigeria.

“For years, I have consistently maintained that the PDP and the APC are two sides of the same coin.

“The very political actors who have long misruled Delta State have simply switched uniforms, proving once again that there was never any real ideological difference between them,” he stated.

The former Labour Party governorship candidate urged Delta people to fight for a better Delta State.

“Whether you once belonged to PDP, APC, LP, or none at all, the evidence is now plain – our loyalty must not be to parties but to principles — to a vision of a better, freer, fairer Delta,” he added.