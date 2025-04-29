‘No Evidence’ – Baba-Ahmed Opens Up On Relationship Between Tinubu And Shettima

Former Special Adviser on Political Affairs to Vice President Kashim Shettima, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has dismissed speculations that his former boss is being sidelined by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Baba-Ahmed, speaking on Arise Television’s Prime Time on Monday evening, described the relationship between Tinubu and Shettima as “excellent,” stressing that there is no evidence of a rift between the two leaders.

Asked directly if President Tinubu was sidelining the Vice President, Baba-Ahmed responded, “No, I didn’t see any evidence of that. The personal chemistry between the president and the VP is excellent.”

He explained that the Vice President’s level of engagement largely depends on the President’s disposition.

“The Vice President as officially recognized by the constitution as the number two citizen – how busy he is, what he does and doesn’t do – depends on the disposition of the president,” he said.

Baba-Ahmed also spoke of Shettima’s unwavering loyalty to Tinubu, saying: “Shettima will defend the president with his life, I know this for a fact.”

He added, “Sometimes, on one or two occasions, I have said to him, if he is so good, how is it we see a lot of the wrong things going on?”

He maintained that Shettima constantly praises Tinubu’s leadership and intentions for the country, despite some public discontent.

While noting Shettima’s loyalty, Baba-Ahmed suggested that the power dynamics within the presidency are complex.

“You also need to understand that the Presidency is a lot more than the president and the vice president. There are very powerful aides, other people who can decide if both of them work well or they don’t,” he said.

“They can decide if the number two is active or not, they can decide if number one is active or not – that’s how powerful they are.”

Speaking on Shettima’s capacity and leadership style, Baba-Ahmed praised the quality of individuals working under the Vice President.

“Shettima is very good at head-hunting. On his side of the presidency, it’s incredible the quality of people he has there,” he noted.

He, however, lamented that many of these capable individuals are not being fully utilised.